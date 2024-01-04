Dacorum woman banned from owning animals after vets had to euthanise neglected cat formerly under her care

Welfare officers found a cat with extensive fur loss and two masses on her body

A woman in Dacorum has been banned from owning animals after a cat in her ownership was euthanised after she failed to care for it.

Jackie Connolly, pleaded guilty to one count of allowing an animal to suffer unnecessarily and one count of failing to meet the needs of an animal, relating to the cat removed in August 2022.

Dacorum Borough Council’s (DBC) Animal Welfare and Public Health Officers attended the property where they found a cat with extensive fur loss and two masses on her body. The cat was immediately transferred to a vet. The vet agreed the animal was suffering, allowing the welfare officers to take the cat into their possession.

It was decided the cat needed to be euthanised due to untreatable masses.

Miss Connolly pleaded guilty to the two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 in November. On sentencing, Miss Connolly was ordered to a pay a fine and was disqualified from keeping and owning all animals for five years.

Cllr Robin Bromham, portfolio holder for Community and Regulatory Services at DBC, said: “The team work hard to safeguard animal welfare and ensure that where this trust has been breached responsible persons are dealt with according to the law.”

