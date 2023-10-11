Do not approach wanted man last seen in Bedfordshire
If you spot him, call 999
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
The public have been urged not to approach this wanted man.
Jake Rush, 28, is wanted for prison recall and was last seen in Bedfordshire but also has links to Essex.
For some reason, police have not revealed exactly where in the country he was last seen but are advising people not to approach him.
Call 999 quoting reference number 40/11098/23 if you spot Jake.