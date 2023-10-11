News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
Luton Airport closed as clean up operation and investigations begin
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Do not approach wanted man last seen in Bedfordshire

If you spot him, call 999
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Have you seen Jake Rush?Have you seen Jake Rush?
Have you seen Jake Rush?

The public have been urged not to approach this wanted man.

Jake Rush, 28, is wanted for prison recall and was last seen in Bedfordshire but also has links to Essex.

For some reason, police have not revealed exactly where in the country he was last seen but are advising people not to approach him.

Call 999 quoting reference number 40/11098/23 if you spot Jake.