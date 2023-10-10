Dozens of transphobic hate crimes in Bedfordshire amid national rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures show Bedfordshire Police recorded 24 hate crimes against transgender people in the year to March – the same figure as in 2021-22 and bucking the national trend.

There was an 11% rise in anti-transgender offences across England and Wales, with more than 4,700 crimes recorded in 2022-23.

The Home Office says public discussion by political leaders and the media could be behind a rise in transphobic hate crime across the country.

Responding to the Home Office figures, LGBTQ+ group Stonewall criticised political leaders for not having acted "seriously or quickly enough" against hate crime.

The charity further added: "Many of them are filling the public domain with toxic language that dehumanises LGBTQ+ people".

In its write-up of the statistics, the Home Office said: "Transgender issues have been heavily discussed by politicians, the media and on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in these offences, or more awareness in the police in the identification and recording of these crimes."

Bedfordshire Police recorded 1,339 hate crimes in 2022-23 – down from 1,617 the year before.

Among these, 1,059 offences (79%) were motivated by race or ethnicity, 183 (14%) by sexual orientation, 67 (5%) by religious belief, while 61 crimes (5%) were against those with disabilities.

Last year saw the first recorded drop in hate crime offences across England and Wales – falling from 153,500 in 2021-22 to 145,200 in the year to March.

Victim Support – a charity for those impacted by crime and abuse – suggested declining trust in police forces across the country could be responsible for the drop in police-recorded hate crimes.

Becca Rosenthal, national hate crime lead at the charity, said: "Those we support increasingly tell us that they are reluctant to approach the police, so these figures could simply reflect less people reporting to the police. Given this, independent support services for victims have never been more important."

A spokesperson for the Home Office said there is "no place for hate in our society".