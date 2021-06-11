Drivers advised to avoid M1 in Bedfordshire after bridge damaged in collision

Three lanes of the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 13 (Brogborough) and 12 (Toddington) are closed and are not expected to open for some time.

It follows a collision shortly after 3am today in which a large amount of diesel was also spilled. Around 200m of safety barrier was also damaged.

One lane is currently open but traffic queues are already building and motorists are urged to find alternative routes where possible.