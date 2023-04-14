Drug abuse and drunken behaviour leads to partial closure order for Linslade property
The anti-social behaviour went on for five months
Police have quashed disturbance and nuisance noise at a Linslade property following drug abuse and drunken behaviour.
On Wednesday (April 12) the community team issued a partial closure order on a home in Leighton Road, following ongoing anti-social behaviour from the residents and those visiting the property.
A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "The anti-social behaviour, which was ongoing for five months, centred around drug use, as well as persistent drunken behaviour and multiple visitors causing disturbances throughout the night."
The community officers added: "As a team, we do listen to concerns from the general public and act on issues which disrupts the surrounding community."