Drug abuse and drunken behaviour leads to partial closure order for Linslade property

The anti-social behaviour went on for five months

By Jo Robinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST

Police have quashed disturbance and nuisance noise at a Linslade property following drug abuse and drunken behaviour.

On Wednesday (April 12) the community team issued a partial closure order on a home in Leighton Road, following ongoing anti-social behaviour from the residents and those visiting the property.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "The anti-social behaviour, which was ongoing for five months, centred around drug use, as well as persistent drunken behaviour and multiple visitors causing disturbances throughout the night."

The partial closure order is issued. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.The partial closure order is issued. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
The partial closure order is issued. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
The community officers added: "As a team, we do listen to concerns from the general public and act on issues which disrupts the surrounding community."