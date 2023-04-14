Police have quashed disturbance and nuisance noise at a Linslade property following drug abuse and drunken behaviour.

On Wednesday (April 12) the community team issued a partial closure order on a home in Leighton Road, following ongoing anti-social behaviour from the residents and those visiting the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "The anti-social behaviour, which was ongoing for five months, centred around drug use, as well as persistent drunken behaviour and multiple visitors causing disturbances throughout the night."

The partial closure order is issued. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.