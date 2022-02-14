Eight people arrested after spate of rural crime at farms across Aylesbury Vale

Eight people have been arrested following after a spate of rural crime at farms in Aylesbury Vale.

Of those seven were arrested by Bedfordshire Police on Thursday, February 3, all on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and robbery at The Stables Caravan Site in Slapton Road, Billington.

They were: a 19-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man, all from Stoke-on-Trent; a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from Billington; a 23-year-old man from Hayes, London; and a 35-year-old man from Bletchley. They have all been bailed until March 3.

The incidents relate to the theft of caravans, vehicles, horseboxes and trailers, attempted thefts, burglaries and criminal damage at farms across the area

And on January 9, a 23-year-old man from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and robbery. He was bailed until April 4.