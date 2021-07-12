Elderly woman 'shaken' after mugging in her own home in Leighton Buzzard

The incident occurred in Steppingstone Place

A man knocked at the door of the property in Steppingstone Place at around 10am on Monday, July 5.

He offered to carry out work on trees in her back garden, and the woman agreed to pay a fixed price of £80.

As the victim took the money out of her purse, the man snatched the notes and made off.

The offender is described as a white man, six-foot-tall, around 50 years old and stocky. He was wearing a yellow helmet, yellow high visibility jacket and light tan coloured work boots.

He also had orange ear defenders around his neck.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “This was a callous crime where this individual has targeted an elderly trusting victim in her own home.

"The incident has left her extremely shaken and upset, and we need information to find the person responsible.

“I would urge local residents to check any CCTV footage they may have from around this time. I am also appealing to anyone who has had a visit from someone matching this description.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DC Wheeler online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/35149/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Beds Police recommends sharing the following advice to elderly family and friends:

> Where possible, only answer the door if you know a member of your family, a friend, a carer or a pre-arranged tradesperson is visiting;

> If you have an unexpected caller, use a door chain when answering the door, or speak to them through a window;

> Ensure any other doors to the property are locked before you answer the front door;

> If unsure of the visitor's identity, always ask for their ID first and telephone the company they are purporting to be from. Use the telephone number listed in your local directory or provided independently by your service provider;

> Many service providers, when they are making the appointment with you, are happy to arrange for their representative to use a password of your choosing;

> Never agree to any work that the caller claims needs to be done to your home. It is okay to say no and turn the person away;

> If you are able, report the incident to the police on 101 with as much detail as you can provide;