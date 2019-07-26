First World War revolver handed over to Beds Police in firearms surrender campaign

A World War One revolver has been handed in to the police during the first week of a firearms surrender campaign.

The Mark VI Webley .455 gun is a standard issue sidearm commonly used by British and Commonwealth officers between 1910 and 1940. It was surrendered by a member of the public who found it in her loft while sorting through her late husband’s belongings.

The revolver

The national firearms surrender campaign, which runs until Sunday 4 August, is supported by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police forces.

Chief Supt Catherine Akehurst, firearms surrender campaign lead for the three forces, said: “The revolver has been checked and it is a viable weapon which means it can still fire live ammunition. Thankfully it has been handed in during the campaign so there is one less firearm out in the community that could potentially fall into the wrong hands.

“We are urging all members of the public to consider what weapons might be in their homes, including any war memorabilia passed down through the generations. These may have been legally held for many years but legislative changes in the 1960s mean that this is unlikely to be the case today without a firearms license.”

Members of the public who hand in firearms during the two-week national campaign will not face prosecution for possession of a weapon at the point of its surrender.

Detective Superintendent Duncan Young from Bedfordshire Police said: “It’s encouraging that this unwanted firearm has been surrendered, because it means that it can’t fall into the wrong hands and is now safe and secure. The aim of the firearms surrender is to ensure that firearms of any type are taken off the streets of Bedfordshire, so I would encourage others to hand in any antiques or heirlooms so they can be made safe and disposed of.”

To surrender a firearm, please call 101 and the firearms surrender team will discuss appropriate collection arrangements.

To find out more about applying for a firearms license please visit the Bedfordshire Police website https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/apply/Apply-shared/Firearms-and-explosives-licensing/Firearms-application-forms