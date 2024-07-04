Flasher strikes on canal tow path in Leighton Buzzard

Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Bedfordshire Police have launched an urgent appeal following a report of indecent exposure in Leighton Buzzard.

The incident took place on Thursday, June 27, at around 5.30pm on the tow path of the Grand Union Canal, close to the corner of Rothschild Road and Bossington Lane.

The suspect is described as white, stocky build with dark hair.

