Former husband of Linslade's Carol Morgan is jailed for life for conspiracy to murder - but questions still remain

WARNING: Some may find a number of the images in this article distressing.A man convicted of plotting to murder his former wife in Linslade more than 40 years ago has been told he will likely see out the rest of his days in prison.

Allen Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, was today sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years at Luton Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to murder, following a nine-week trial.

Carol Morgan was killed in a frenzied and sustained attack on 13 August 1981. It was proven in court that Allen Morgan had sought to arrange the killing and financially profited as a result.

Allen went on to live a life on the south coast with Carol’s son and daughter and his mistress Margaret, whom he later married and who, having stood trial alongside him, was cleared of of involvement in the plot.

Clockwise from top left: Carol Morgan; Allen Morgan; inside the shop, 1981; till broken open 1981; Carol and Allen's wedding photo; secret drawer. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Carl Foster from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, now retired, oversaw the cold case review into Carol’s death and led the ensuing case to court.

He said: “Seeing Allen Morgan sentenced to spending 22 years, which will likely amount to the rest of his days, behind bars is momentous.

“For over four decades, Carol’s murder went undetected, and no-one had ever been prosecuted for their involvement in this truly sickening act.

“Carol did not deserve to die for someone else’s gain. She did not deserve to be erased from history, and I am extremely pleased that we have finally been able to deliver her justice.

Blood spattered at the scene and bloody footprints. Bottom right: Carol's shop. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

“Allen Morgan’s actions have caused irreparable damage to those who knew and loved Carol, and he has been able to freely enjoy life at its peak. Now facing his latter years, he will finally pay the price for cutting short an innocent life.

“Clearly this case still leaves some questions unanswered. I would hope that Allen, as he contemplates life in prison, finally tells the truth about exactly what happened to his wife, and mother to the two children he raised as his own, so that we can also bring the person responsible for the physical act of killing her to justice.”

Despite a painstaking investigation run by retired Detective Chief Superintendent Brian Prickett between 1981 and 1983, no-one was brought to justice for the murder, and it lay on file for regular review until 2018 when the Cold Case Investigation Unit decided that there were further opportunities to progress the investigation.

Crucially, alongside financial and witness evidence gathered by original detectives at the time, the team were able to present new evidence from key witness Jane Bunting, who revealed that Allen had discussed hiring someone to kill Carol.

Carol Morgan & Allen Morgan

Retired DCS Prickett said: “I am very grateful to the Cold Case team for taking up Carol’s murder and building upon the meticulous evidence of the 1980s case, to successfully ensure that Allen Morgan will no longer walk the streets a free man.

“This case has been a story of two generations of policing coming together. The dogged detective work by colleagues four decades apart has shown that no murder investigation is ever closed, no matter how much time has passed.”

Lawyer Shan Saunders of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Our thoughts today are with Carol’s family and friends who have finally seen justice served for her murder over forty years ago.

“Having lived a lie for decades, Allen Morgan will now almost certainly spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in Carol’s murder.

“This has been a complex and unusual case, not least because it dates back over 40 years. Modern day lines of enquiry, including forensic analysis, CCTV and phone data were not available then, so the case we built against Allen Morgan relied primarily on the accounts of witnesses.

“Their testimonies, including that of a new witness who stated that Morgan had asked her whether she knew someone who would kill his wife, provided the evidence to convince a jury that he had conspired to murder her.