Former police officer is Lib Dem candidate for Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Jas Parmar is standing for the Liberal Democrats in the election for a police and crime commissioner in Bedfordshire

Jasbir (Jas) Singh Parmar, a former police officer and local businessman, has been selected as Bedfordshire Liberal Democrats’ police and crime commissioner candidate for the forthcoming elections.

Jas was on the front line of policing for five years and for the past seven years has been a member and now chair of the independent advisory group to Bedfordshire Police.

The dedicated family man, business owner, and community leader, has lived in Bedfordshire for 37 years.

He is a former Bedford borough councillor, non-executive director of East London Foundation (NHS) Trust, and now governor and fundraiser for a special needs school in Kempston. He is also a volunteer with DKMS, an organ donation charity, and a supporter of MacMillan Cancer Support.

Jas said: “As a former police officer and local resident, I will use my real-life experience to foster a safer community. My approach involves openness, cutting waste at the centre to support front line police officers, and active engagement with the public to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our police service.

“I will also campaign tirelessly to see the return of town centre police facilities across our county, for real community policing and will make it my task to secure fair funding for Bedfordshire Police from the Government.”