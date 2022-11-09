Four men arrested and two caravans seized after police stormed Little Billington this morning

Four men have been arrested and two caravans seized after police launched an operation to target suspected rogue traders in Little Billington.

Dozens of officers were involved in the operation this morning (November 9), which targetted a number of addresses in the village.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of fraud and forgery, in connection to a series of doorstep fraud offences in Bedfordshire and across the wider region. Officers also seized two stolen caravans, with another man arrested a man on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection to one of these caravans.

Police news

Superintendent Graham Bates said: “Protecting people is what we do and preventing instances such as these from happening is our prerogative. Reporting that you are a victim of fraud and theft helps us protect the wider public and may even prevent it from occurring to others. We especially need to protect elderly people from falling prey to fraudsters which can cause much more of a devastating impact. People are urged to take precautions, look out for elderly neighbours and relatives – and please report anything to us so we can take action.”

There are a number of things you can do to help you prevent fraud and beat the scammers: Be suspicious of all ‘too good to be true’ offers and deals. There are no guaranteed get-rich-quick schemes. Remember that a 14-day cooling off period should be offered for any commercial transaction, so you can always change your mind.

If trade companies offer to take you to the bank or ATMs to get money out. Do not accept. No genuine business would request this. Don’t agree to offers or deals immediately. Insist on time to get independent or legal advice before making a decision. Don’t hand over money or sign anything until you’ve checked someone’s credentials and their company’s.

Never send money to anyone you don’t know or trust, whether in the UK or abroad, or use methods of payment you’re not comfortable with. Never give banking or personal details to anyone you don’t know or trust. This information is valuable so make sure you protect it.

Advertisement

Always log on to a website directly rather than clicking on links in an email. Don’t just rely on glowing testimonials. Find solid, independent evidence of a company’s success. Always get independent or legal advice if an offer involves money, time or commitment.

If you spot a scam or have been scammed, report it and get help. Don’t be embarrassed about reporting a scam. Because the scammers are cunning and clever there’s no shame in being deceived. By reporting it, you'll make it more difficult for them to deceive others.