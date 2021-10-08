Fury as vandals leave trail of destruction at Leighton Buzzard allotments

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has spoken out after one of its allotment sites was a victim of "mindless vandalism".

The Weston Avenue Allotments were targeted on the evening of Tuesday, October 5, with users on social media reporting that the culprits broke into at least five sheds, smashed windows and locks, and "heavily damaged an entire allotment and the community shed".

The incident has been reported to the police and the town council is urging members to carry on and not be defeated by the heartless act.

The Weston Avenue allotments

A Leighton Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: “The acts of mindless vandalism and potential theft by what is believed to be three individuals has left many of our plot holders at the Weston Avenue Allotments incandescent with rage.

"The town council recognises the added value that allotments bring to many within our community. The wanton destruction caused will have a considerable impact on the health and wellbeing of many plot holders who consider their allotments as a haven away from daily challenges.

"The town council sincerely hopes that this quite idiotic act wont put people off from either continuing or wanting an allotment plot.

"We are aware that the police are involved and are using CCTV to help identify the culprits.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 12.05pm on Wednesday (October 6) to a report of a break in at a shed located at the allotments in Weston Avenue, Leighton Buzzard.

"There was some visible damage caused to the shed, as well as other neighbouring sheds, and various items were reported to be missing.

"Enquiries are ongoing but anyone with information is asked to contact police via our online reporting tool quoting reference number 40/53227/21."