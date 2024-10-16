Hare coursing and pheasant catapulting: police catch poachers in Leighton Buzzard area

The Beds Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) have been out hunting poachers. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police nicked poachers near Leighton Buzzard and Bedford – and prosecutions are under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beds Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) caught the criminals red handed during patrols this month.

They stopped poachers hare coursing in Stewartby and seized their vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also tracked down poachers who were catapulting pheasants in Steppingley – and who then went on to scope out an equestrian yard in Milton Bryan, "presumably to steal horse tack". The RCAT seized their vehicle in Tilsworth.

The RCAT said: "Prosecutions being worked on. The RCAT hunt in a pack and they all have different skill sets. Each skill helps prevent or detect rural or wildlife crime, and if they can't prevent it, they can track them down and prosecute them, seize their hare coursing dogs, take their vehicles, or disrupt them in as many ways as possible."

The poachers were caught during the weekend of October 5.

The RCAT added: "The poachers' world is getting smaller and the RCAT are proud to do their bit to make their world smaller."