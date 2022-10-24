A hidden camera in a fly-tipping hotspot caught a Leighton Buzzard fly-tipper in the act.

Mark Peach from Sandy Lane pleaded guity to illegal dumping at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on September 28.

Buckinghamshire Council enforcement officers had placed a hidden camera on Mill Road, Slapton, a notorious fly-tipping hotspot.

The dumped fridge

And on April 18 it caught the driver of a Ford Transit van dumping a fridge with rotting food inside at the roadside.

Mr Peach admitted dumping the fridge saying that he had made 'a stupid mistake'.

He was fined £553 and ordered to pay £863 towards the prosecution costs. He was also ordered to pay a £55 victim surcharge making a total of £1,471.

