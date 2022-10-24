Hidden camera catches Leighton Buzzard fly-tipper dumping fridge filled with rotten food
He was ordered to pay a total of £1,471
A hidden camera in a fly-tipping hotspot caught a Leighton Buzzard fly-tipper in the act.
Mark Peach from Sandy Lane pleaded guity to illegal dumping at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on September 28.
Buckinghamshire Council enforcement officers had placed a hidden camera on Mill Road, Slapton, a notorious fly-tipping hotspot.
Most Popular
And on April 18 it caught the driver of a Ford Transit van dumping a fridge with rotting food inside at the roadside.
Mr Peach admitted dumping the fridge saying that he had made 'a stupid mistake'.
He was fined £553 and ordered to pay £863 towards the prosecution costs. He was also ordered to pay a £55 victim surcharge making a total of £1,471.
Advertisement
Gareth Williams, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: “These cameras are one of several tools used to help us to fight back against criminals who think they can break the law and get away with it.”