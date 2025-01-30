High visibility police patrols in Leighton Buzzard after people spotted 'interfering with vehicles'

Crime news.

High visibility police patrols are being carried out in Leighton Buzzard after reports of people interfering with vehicles and trying car door handles.

Police were contacted about suspicious behaviour in the Marley Fields area during the early hours of Wednesday (January 29).

Officers attempted to locate the suspects and stepped up patrols in town, including visits to The Chilterns and Meadow Way.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "High visibility patrols have been conducted and will continue – to identify the offenders involved and provide public reassurance.

"Patrols will continue at various hours and throughout the night to deter offending.

"Should anyone observe suspicious behaviour or persons trying to gain entry to vehicles, then please call us on 999 or if you discover at a later time your vehicle has been interfered with, contact us via our website or 101."