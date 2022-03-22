Houghton Regis shoplifter banned from Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard shopping centres

A Houghton Regis man has been served with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for prolific shoplifting in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard town centres.

John Denton, 34, was served a two-year CBO at Luton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (9 March), preventing him from visiting Quadrant shopping centre and White Lion retail park in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard town centre.

PCSO Elliot Weedon, from the local Community Policing Team, said: “This particular CBO has been a priority and together with our close partnership with the council and local business owners we’ve achieved a great result.

John Bedford

“John Denton targeted these shops for a number of years and his actions have had a detrimental effect on the communities and businesses he targeted. We are pleased with the court’s decision to issue him with a CBO.”

If you see Mr Denton breaching his order please call 101.