The latest crime figures for April show shoplifting and assaults are among the biggest issues facing police in Leighton Buzzard.

There were 261 crimes recorded between March 29 and April 30 with 42 cases of assault without injury and 18 of assault with injury.

In the town, there were 31 shoplifting offences – with three at Unit B Grovebury Retail Park (Marks and Spencer).

In Churchill Road, there was one offence of drug trafficking on April 6 and a threat to kill in Roundel Drive on April 3.

Also, there were 16 incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences, three stalking offences and three robberies.

