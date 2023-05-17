News you can trust since 1861
How safe is your street? Latest figures show 261 recorded crimes in Leighton Buzzard - including 60 assaults

Search for crime in your area using our interactive table

Find out what crimes happened in your area

The latest crime figures for April show shoplifting and assaults are among the biggest issues facing police in Leighton Buzzard.

There were 261 crimes recorded between March 29 and April 30 with 42 cases of assault without injury and 18 of assault with injury.

In the town, there were 31 shoplifting offences – with three at Unit B Grovebury Retail Park (Marks and Spencer).

In Churchill Road, there was one offence of drug trafficking on April 6 and a threat to kill in Roundel Drive on April 3.

Also, there were 16 incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences, three stalking offences and three robberies.

Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported last months, including over 400 shoplifting incidents, 88 incidents of stalking, one case of modern-day slavery and a murder in Hucklesby Way, Luton.