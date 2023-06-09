News you can trust since 1861
How safe is your street? Latest figures show 271 recorded crimes in Leighton Buzzard - including threats to kill

Search for crime in your area using our interactive table
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

The latest crime figures for May show shoplifting and assault are among the biggest issues facing police in Leighton Buzzard.

There were 271 crimes recorded between May 1 and 30 including 59 cases of assault. In the town, there were 21 shoplifting offences.

There were 13 incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences and four home burglaries, as well as three possession of firearm offences and two robberies.

Find out what crimes happened in your area
Other recorded crimes include nine cases of harassment and one controlling behaviour case. On Bedford Street, drug trafficking was reported.

There were three threats to kill made – one on Vandyke Road, one on Adaern Close and another Heath Road.

Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported last month, including over 370 shoplifting incidents and eight kidnappings and a murder in Clophill.