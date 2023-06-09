The latest crime figures for May show shoplifting and assault are among the biggest issues facing police in Leighton Buzzard.

There were 271 crimes recorded between May 1 and 30 including 59 cases of assault. In the town, there were 21 shoplifting offences.

There were 13 incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences and four home burglaries, as well as three possession of firearm offences and two robberies.

Other recorded crimes include nine cases of harassment and one controlling behaviour case. On Bedford Street, drug trafficking was reported.

There were three threats to kill made – one on Vandyke Road, one on Adaern Close and another Heath Road.