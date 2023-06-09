How safe is your street? Latest figures show 271 recorded crimes in Leighton Buzzard - including threats to kill
The latest crime figures for May show shoplifting and assault are among the biggest issues facing police in Leighton Buzzard.
There were 271 crimes recorded between May 1 and 30 including 59 cases of assault. In the town, there were 21 shoplifting offences.
There were 13 incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences and four home burglaries, as well as three possession of firearm offences and two robberies.
Other recorded crimes include nine cases of harassment and one controlling behaviour case. On Bedford Street, drug trafficking was reported.
There were three threats to kill made – one on Vandyke Road, one on Adaern Close and another Heath Road.
Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported last month, including over 370 shoplifting incidents and eight kidnappings and a murder in Clophill.