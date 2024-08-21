The knife found by the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

A huge machete is now off the streets after being found hidden in shrubbery by Leighton Buzzard’s community policing team.

The team said: “For some context, the black item next to the machete is a credit card sized wallet, which highlights the size of this blade. Thankfully this is one more blade off the streets and we remain committed to taking them all off the streets.”

And they added: “We understand that seeing these may be concerning and distressing, however, we would like to reinforce our zero tolerance approach to weapons and bladed articles, along with knife crime. We take a proactive and determined approach to information that suggests persons may be involved in the possession of weapons such as these, and will utilise our powers accordingly to tackle this offending and make our streets a safer place.”

You can find out more about Bedfordshire Police’s ‘Just Drop It’ campaign on its website.

You can report information online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.