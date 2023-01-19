A Leighton Buzzard commuter has spoken out after claiming he found “hundreds” of laughing gas cannisters littering the railway station car park.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Nitrous Oxide has become the second most popular drug (behind cannabis) among 16 to 24-year-olds.

Advertisement

Resident Andrew Wood told the LBO: “I’m disappointed to report that hundreds of gas canisters are littering parts of Leighton Buzzard Railway station. I returned from my office in London, at 7pm on Wednesday, January 11 to discover hundreds of canisters of Nitrous Oxide, under and around my parked car.

Laughing gas canisters found under and around Andrew's parked car. Image: Andrew Wood.

"As a commuter it’s frustrating enough paying the exorbitant prices to Saba, who supposedly ‘manage’ the car park, only to see drugs paraphernalia scattered across it. I wondered whose responsibly it is to police and clear litter from the car park and its surroundings?

“It costs me £9 a day, paid to a faceless corporation. I’d be interested to know whether it is their responsibility to keep this sort of anti-social behaviour in check, or do they just charge through the nose and administer penalty fares for none compliance.”

Advertisement

A spokesman from Saba said: “Saba UK work closely with its clients across all the station car parks at Leighton Buzzard, completing regular patrols and reporting any maintenance issues to the respective landowners. We would recommend customers who observe any issues please email our customer support team – [email protected].”

Acute exposure to the gas can lead to anaemia and nerve damage. More rarely, it can also cause seizures.

Advertisement

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, from aggressive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs. This type of behaviour can have a significant impact on people’s lives, and we take these matters seriously. Information from our communities is invaluable and helps us to build an intelligence picture of what is going on in these areas. If you’ve witnessed antisocial behaviour or something suspicious such as suspected drug dealing and use, please do report it to us on our website or by calling 101.”