It's the frying squad: Police deliver takeaway after nicking driver in Leighton Buzzard

Some hungry customers got a bit of shock when a police officer delivered their takeaway.

It’s not every day you associate the old blue bottles with food delivery – not unless you’re from a certain age and remember the classic Morecambe & Wise skit (“He’s not gonna sell much ice cream going at that speed, is he?”) – but that’s exactly what happened here.

While out on patrol, officers from Bedfordshire Police noticed a driver with his main beam dazzling all and sundry – well, not hard to miss – and a quick check revealed he had no insurance.

But it was only when the feds seized the motor, they discovered the bloke behind the wheel was a delivery driver for a well-known online order company. Oops.

In a post on social media, an officer said: “It wasn’t the fault of the customer who had ordered their food, so once the vehicle was recovered, I took the short drive to deliver them their food, albeit slightly later than the estimated time they were quoted.

"However, there was laughter all round, even if they were slightly shocked and surprised to see the police dropping their takeaway off to them. Thankfully it wasn’t something that would have gone cold.”