Ivinghoe Aston man named and charged on suspicion of committing sexual offences involving children

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been named and charged by the police on suspicion of committing multiple sexual offences involving children.

Thames Valley Police has revealed today that James Robert Tossell, 56, of Ivinghoe Aston, has been accused of committing a number of sexual offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police force spokesman announced that Tossell has been charged with: eight counts of sexual assault of a girl, two counts sexual assault of a child by penetration, three counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was charged last week

Thames Valley Police adds his charges relate to “non recent” incidents committed in Buckinghamshire.