Jail for pervert who preyed on Bedfordshire girls

A paedophile who preyed on young girls in Bedfordshire has been sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment plus an eight year extended licence period for multiple sexual offences.

Ricky O’Grady, aged 28, of Snowberry Close, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes, was sentenced on Friday (19/1) at Aylesbury Crown Court. He was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

He pleaded guilty at the same court on Tuesday 28 November 2017 to the following:

>Three counts of rape

>Two counts of attempted rape

>Three counts of indecent assault

>Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

>One count of sexual assault of a child under 13

>One count of causing a child to watch a sexual act

>Two counts of possession of indecent images of a child

>Three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

The offences took place from 1999 to 2017 on multiple occasions in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire and involved three female victims aged from seven to 15 years old.

Detective Sergeant Tracy Wescombe and Detective Constable Christopher Birtles of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a harrowing case in which O’Grady abused very young girls.

“I have to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and reliving the abuse and I am pleased for them that he admitted his guilt at court.

“I hope the fact he has received such a long sentence reflects the severity of the offences and allows the victims some peace knowing he will be in prison for a long time.”