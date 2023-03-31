Jam-packed schedule in store for audiences as Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announces summer season line-up

A jam-packed schedule is set to entertain at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this year – from musicals, drama and dance to comedy and family shows.

Musical madness strikes with productions to suit all ages. They include:

Heathers the Musical (May 20 – June 3) - the cult comedy classic makes its Waterside debut following two smash hit West End seasons.

Around the World 2 Wilson Benedito, Katriona Brown, Alex Phelps, Eddie Mann and Genevieve Sabherwal. Photo credit: Anthony Robling

A World Divided (May 26) - a brand new musical with an all-local cast is taking to the stage for one night only, a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat epic with an original score and lavish steam punk-inspired costumes.

Strictly Ballroom (June 12 - 17) starring Kevin Clifton and Faye Brookes , features iconic songs from the film including Love Is In The Air and Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps.

Greatest Days (Nov 7 – Sat 11 Nov), the official Take That musical, will deliver a pre-Christmas treat.

If comedy appeals, take your pick from the following shows:

Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Oct 3 – 8) - Mischief’s unique brand of hilarious is back with this riotous spin on a timeless classic.

The Woman in Black (Oct 9 – 14) - atmospheric and chilling, Susan Hill’s delivers illusion and horror in this critically-acclaimed theatrical masterpiece.

The Full Monty (Nov 21 – 25) - a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak comes courtesy of fast and funny play.

This season’s family theatre ticks all the boxes with an introduction to ballet, an interactive quiz, adorable family shows and unique improvised storytelling. Choose from:

Strictly Ballroom Kevin Clifton & Faye Brookes. Credit: Danny Kaan

Northern Ballet’s The Ugly Duckling (May 1) - up first providing live ballet, music and theatre (as seen on Cbeebies) perfect for ages of three and over.

The Extraordinary Time-Travelling Adventures of Baron Munchausen - a tour-de-force of improvised storytelling, from pirates and princesses to unicorns and dragons, spacemen and swordfights.

Wow! Said the Owl – a show for tots two and up promises a hoot in the autumn with its blend of puppetry and music.

Gigs with some of the biggest names include:

Ben Fogle

Lulu (May 17)

Paul Young (May 19)

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and Australian indie rockers DMA’s.

A host of tribute bands are set to pay homage, including:

Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour (May 8)

Luther – Luther Vandross Celebration (May 14)

Jive Talkin – The Bee Gees Live in Concert (May 25)

Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael (Jun 9)

The Rocket Man (Jun 28)

Those looking for something a bit different can choose from:

Madama Butterfly (April 27) provides a night at the opera.

Ben Fogle (May 7) and Richard E. Grant (May 15) - present their respective insights to curious audiences.

Test Match Special Live (April 11) - with Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath

The Serial Killer Next Door (April 23) – for those with an interest in psychology.

Meanwhile, The Norman Bragg studio is packed to the rafters with a diverse line-up featuring comedy, fringe performances, live music, screenings and burlesque. Audiences can expect stand-up comedy from Emmanuel Sonubi and Gary Meikle and laughs from Unbound Sketchbook and Extreme Improv.

Also among the line up is Looking For Me Friend (May 18) – a tribute to comedy queen Victoria Wood performed by BBC1’s All Together Now star, Paulus.

And National Theatre Live will provide a programme of screenings with Life of Pi, Good, Best of Enemies, and the venue’s dementia-friendly screenings continue with An American in Paris (May 11) and Grease (July 6).

Local talent will also be in the spotlight with Unsigned Band Night (May 13) celebrating the longstanding history of music in the town, and Platform Youth Band Night (May 12). Bands and solo artists interested in taking part in the band nights can email [email protected] for more information.