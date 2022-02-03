Knifepoint robbery in Leighton Buzzard recreation ground

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information following a knife-point robbery in Leighton Buzzard.

On Tuesday (February 1) at around 9.10pm, two people were approached in Parson's Close Recreation Ground by two men.

The men threatened them with a knife before punching them and making off with their bags, money, cards and phones. One of the men is described as around 5ft 11ins, slim and was wearing a navy tracksuit. The other man is described at around 5ft 10ins, slim and was wearing grey tracksuit jumper, black puffer style jacket and red gloves.

PC Emma Janes, investigating the incident, said: “This was a brazen robbery which has left the victims understandably shaken and concerned.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage that could help us identify these suspects.”

If you have any information that can help officers investigate this incident, use the online reporting tool or call 101 quoting 40/6244/22.