Latest figures show only 5% of rape and sexual offences in Bedfordshire ended in charge or summons

Bedfordshire Police says it is working tirelessly to protect victims of sexual violence as new figures reveal how many cases end in a charge or court summons.

New data obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) has revealed that between September 2022 and 2023, a total of 2,128 offences were reported to the force. But during that time, only five per cent – 104 – charges or summons were issued.

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown said: “As a force, we have a significant focus on rape and serious sexual offences, with a clear direction of perpetrator prosecution, positive outcomes and victim support.

“We are committed to building trust and confidence among victims and creating a safe space for reporting, and this is reflected in the increase we have seen in both reported offences and solved crime over the past year.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

“But it is still recognised, both nationally and locally, that improvement is needed when it comes to these offences, and as a force we are continuing to make strides towards this."

According to the data, the most common sexual offence reported to Bedfordshire Police was rape of a female aged 16 or over, with 510 incidents logged by the force during the time period.

Sexual assault on a female was the second most common offence, accounting for 478, while a further 132 offences were reported of sexual assault of a female child under 13.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brown explained how the force has adopted Operation Soteria, a national programme to transform the way police and the Crown Prosecution Service responds to rape and serious sexual offences.

She explained: “Our Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) and Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) teams work tirelessly to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice - these teams include dedicated victim engagement officers and specialist trained officers, who work alongside detectives to ensure victims are fully supported.

“We also work with Independent Sexual Violence Advisor services through the local Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), which make sure the individual needs of a victim are taken into consideration.

“We recognise the trauma that rape and sexual assault survivors experience and the courage it takes to report these crimes. We encourage anyone who has been a victim to come forward – our specialist teams are here to support you.”