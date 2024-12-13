Law change means more penalties for using phones while driving in Bedfordshire

A woman talking on her phone whilst driving. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

More penalties were handed out to drivers using phones in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

According to the Government, a change in the law may be behind a 33 per cent rise in the number of fixed penalty notices given to drivers using their phones across England.

The RAC has also suggested young people may be more likely to be using devices while behind the wheel.

Figures show Bedfordshire Police handed out 200 notices for the offence in 2023, up from 180 the year before.

Last year 110 led to a fine, while the remaining 90 resulted in a court summons.

These figures do not include FPNs ultimately cancelled by the force.

A law change has broadened the definition of phone use – meaning the offence is now triggered whenever someone holds or interacts with their device.

The Home Office has cited the change as the reason for 9,000 more offences being logged in 2023, with 36,800 FPNs issued outside of London.

The RAC, a motorists' association, highlighted a "concerning" rise in young people using phones behind the wheel, based on a national survey of drivers.

Its research suggests 39 per cent of drivers aged 17 to 24 had checked texts or emails while driving, and 30 per cent had taken a photo or recorded a video.

Rod Dennis, the organisation's road safety spokesman, said: "Anyone who uses a mobile phone at the wheel in any way is not just risking their own lives, but those of their passengers and all other road users."

Drivers can receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if they are caught using a phone while driving.

Bedfordshire Police handed out a total of 49,798 driving-related FPNs last year, excluding cancelled notices. This included 47,189 offences for speeding and 118 for not wearing a seatbelt.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Using a phone while driving is a serious distraction that risks the lives of drivers and other road users.

"While enforcement is a matter for the police, there are tough laws in place to clamp down on phone use behind the wheel, and the Government is committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads."