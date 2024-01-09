More than £250,000 of equipment was stolen

Police have arrested a man in Leighton Buzzard and recovered suspected stolen equipment worth more than £250,000 after receiving reports of a business burglary in Upper Caldecote.

Bedfordshire Police were able to trace the equipment after it was reported stolen from business premises in the village on Sunday night (7 January).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers recovered the equipment from an address in the town and subsequently arrested a man in his 30s from London on suspicion of burglary.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Trevor Davidson, head of crime at Bedfordshire Police, said: “Theft and burglary can ruin people’s lives and businesses. We will continue to show our communities that we will not tolerate this activity.

“The swift and successful recovery of this expensive equipment shows what is possible when we have all the right information and able to act on it.”