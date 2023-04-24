Leighton Buzzard author finds success in murder and mayhem as her third novel is published

Author Cristina Slough

A Leighton Buzzard mum is celebrating after the publication of her latest novel.

Cristina Slough’s story of a Cornish journalist helping to track a serial killer, was published in March and is already gaining positive reviews.

'Saving Grace' tells the tale of an ambitious reporter seeking a window into an obsessed killer’s mind – told by dual perspectives of the reporter, Jennifer, and the killer.

The story explores what drives a person to obsession, insanity and eventually murder. The story starts when a Cornish fisherman finds a body in the ocean with a sinister message etched into the victim’s back – then another body turns up in London, another carved message making the link unmistakable – a serial killer is on the loose.

Cristina said: “I have always had an interest in crime and thrillers. I am curious to know what drives a person to carry out such heinous acts. I was actually writing a different story when one night I had a very vivid dream about a body being found in Cornwall, I told my husband about it when I woke up and he said that is the story I should be writing, that’s how Saving Grace was born.

“It takes me a while to find my flow when I start a new story but once I get into it, I heavily invest time, and sometimes that means scarifying sleep because I have two young children and there are not enough hours in the day.

"The writing process is an adventure, and it is exciting learning and developing the voice of the characters. I usually listen to music as I write and it has to fit the mood of what I am writing, it is a really fun process."

Cristina had always wanted to write but only took up her pen after a friend challenged her to get on with it.

She said: “I wrote my first book ten years ago and my second in 2015. The path to publication has not been an easy one. I had some really close calls with some very brilliant agents but never made the final cut. Thankfully I finally found Saving Grace a home with an independent publisher called Bloodhound books – within a couple of days of sending my manuscript they offered me a contract.”

Cristina and her family moved to Leighton Buzzard from London after seeing what the area had to offer.

"I have a lovely group of mum friends in the area, and they have been especially supportive of my book and the ones that have read it have all said they have really enjoyed the book and found it difficult to put down. I am always thrilled when somebody says they can’t put my book down, it gives me a glow inside that I did something right,” she said.

Cristina is already working on her next book, a tale of murder and revenge.

“We are a nation repulsed by murder and crime, and yet so many of us are fascinated with what drives a person to commit a crime,” she said.