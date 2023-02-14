Leighton Buzzard bobbies seize bike from 'mayhem' motorcyclist in Toddington
Leighton Buzzard bobbies have thwarted a nuisance motorcyclist who was causing "mayhem" in Toddington.
The bike was found and seized on Bush Close around 12noon on Monday, February 6, after the council and residents reported "ongoing" disturbances.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "This motorcycle has been causing mayhem, driving dangerously and causing nuisance to residents. Thanks to information provided by members of the public we were able to catch up to them and deal with it. It will now be up to the owner to prove it is their motorcycle and that it is insured, or it will be destroyed."
It added: "If you plan to enjoy your motorcycle, please just make sure it is road legal and insured. If using off-road, you must have the land owners permission. To the residents of Toddington, please continue to send in information, it is always helpful!"