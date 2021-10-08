Leighton Buzzard businessman scares would-be-burglar with Ring camera

A Leighton Buzzard businessman had the last laugh when he scared a would-be-burglar with his Ring camera.

Dave Allen, co-founder of Allen’s E-Bikes, High Street, was sound asleep early on Monday morning (October 4) when his phone loudly woke him with a notification.

The Ring app showed live footage from a security camera at the back of his shop, and Dave watched as a brazen young male was trying to break into his business.

The man approaches Dave's Ring camera.

Dave told the LBO: "When I heard the sound it was just after 2am in the morning. I thought, 'What's going on here?', and I saw the little herbert taking the camera down!

"I was seeing what he was doing for a few minutes - I was confident he wasn't going to get into the shop as we have very, very heavy security.

"Then I spoke on camera and I think my words were - 'You are being watched. The police have been notified.'

"If you analyse the video, he stops in his tracks. It's almost like God or his inner conscience is speaking to him! He clearly hadn't come across one of these cameras before.

"He ran away and jumped over quite a high fence with spikes on it. I can't imagine he didn't hurt himself to be honest."

The man first arrived at the scene with his hood up and head down, tilting the camera up and away from him.

He then removed the camera from the wall, although Dave could still see what was happening because the camera was pointing to his back door while the would-be-burglar tried to open it.

The camera then tilted down to the young man's shoes - Nike Air Max trainers - and Dave started talking to him.

The man then ran off with the camera, and Dave watched as he climbed the fence. The camera was connected to the shop's wifi, so unfortunately it stopped filming once the youngster had jumped over it.

Dave added: "The camera was secured to the wall and we never thought for one minute that anyone would try and steal it. The camera hasn't been found but we've already got a replacement and there's no damage to the door.

"The camera cost £90, but it acted as a deterrent and was put in place to stop someone breaking in; it was money well spent protecting the premises."

After the man had run off, Dave quickly headed down to the scene with his dog to check the premises and surrounding area, with the police also on their way.

The force now has the shop's Ring CCTV footage.

Commenting on crime in the town, Dave said: "No, they [other shops] haven't had anything like this recently, it's all been pretty good round here. I know some people have trouble with shoplifters

"Most of our items are pretty big, so it would be tricky for them to steal anything."

Dave, along with his dad, Mike Allen, welcomed their first customers to Allen’s E-Bikes back in January, and says that they are "really enjoying being part of the High Street community".

Meanwhile, many residents will also know him as 'Magic Dave', with the businessman also being a talented magician.

On performing again now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased, he said: "It's amazing. I love it! I come in in the morning and open the shop, and then boys keep it going if I'm out doing a show. It's great to be back."

Dave would recommend Ring cameras to other businesses, and has certainly forgiven his own one for waking him in the middle of the night.

He laughed: "I've got a little baby, eight months old, and she's been keeping me up these last few weeks. It was the first night that she was sleeping through when I got woken up by another little herbert..!"

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at approximately 2.14am on Monday (October 4) to a report of an attempted break in at a shop in High Street, Leighton Buzzard.

"A man approached the back of a shop by jumping over a gate and attempting to open the door. He was unsuccessful in gaining entry but managed to take a security camera off the door and run from the scene.