Three people have been arrested by police following a ‘crime wave’ of business properties in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers swooped on four properties, arresting three people, on Tuesday morning.

Bedfordshire Police lead one of the suspects away. PIC: Bedfordshire Police

The two men and a teenager are now being questioned on suspicion of burglary offences.

A police social media feed said: “The impact of this type of offending cannot e underestimated and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable.

"Please continue to support suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101.”