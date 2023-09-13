News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Buzzard ‘crime wave’ – three arrested in morning raids by police

Two men and a teenager are being questioned on the burglaries
By Lynn Hughes
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Three people have been arrested by police following a ‘crime wave’ of business properties in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers swooped on four properties, arresting three people, on Tuesday morning.

It follows mounting criticism of what business owners said was a lack of officers on the ground which hindered apprehending the culprits. More than 10 properties in the town centre had been targeted over several weeks.

Bedfordshire Police lead one of the suspects away. PIC: Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police lead one of the suspects away. PIC: Bedfordshire Police
The two men and a teenager are now being questioned on suspicion of burglary offences.

A police social media feed said: “The impact of this type of offending cannot e underestimated and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable.

"Please continue to support suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101.”

There will be more updates as we get them