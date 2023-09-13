Leighton Buzzard ‘crime wave’ – three arrested in morning raids by police
Three people have been arrested by police following a ‘crime wave’ of business properties in Leighton Buzzard.
Officers swooped on four properties, arresting three people, on Tuesday morning.
It follows mounting criticism of what business owners said was a lack of officers on the ground which hindered apprehending the culprits. More than 10 properties in the town centre had been targeted over several weeks.
The two men and a teenager are now being questioned on suspicion of burglary offences.
A police social media feed said: “The impact of this type of offending cannot e underestimated and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable.
"Please continue to support suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101.”
