Leighton Buzzard man charged with multiple burglaries across Bedfordshire

A Leighton Buzzard man has been charged with multiple burglaries as part of an operation to target an organised crime group suspected of being involved in a series of offences.

Bedfordshire Police acted on information from the community to make an arrest in Stotfold of a man in his 20s on suspicion of burglary on Thursday (December 2).

On Saturday he was charged with six counts of burglary, in connection to offences in Biggleswade, Bedford, Luton and Stotfold.

Police have charged a Leighton Buzzard man with burglary offences

Detective Inspector Ali Whitworth said: “Burglary can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on victims, who understandably can be hugely traumatised by someone intruding into their home.

“We want to deal with these issues proactively and target those perpetrating this misery.

“This has been a major collective effort involving our intelligence, community and roads policing teams as well as our dedicated burglary squad, and I want to thank everyone involved.

“The number of burglaries is down here in Bedfordshire and our Operation Maze team has had a number of success stories recently, including charging someone with 33 offences.

“This is work we will continue – so please keep helping us by reporting any information or suspicions.”