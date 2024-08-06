Leighton Buzzard man facing prison time after being found guilty of voyeurism

He was at Carlisle Crown Court for the trial.

A man from Leighton Buzzard could face time behind bars after he was found guilty of voyeurism at Carlisle Crown Court.

Curtis Clarke, aged 39, of Grovebury Farm Close, was found guilty of four counts of voyeurism at Carlisle Crown Court on August 1.

He had also previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of disclosing private photographs and films with intent to cause distress – but changed his plea to guilty on July 29.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on September 6.