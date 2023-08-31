Leighton Buzzard man jailed after trying to meet 14-year-old girl he groomed online for sex

A man from Leighton Buzzard has been jailed after he groomed a teenage girl online and arranged to meet her at a hotel for sex.

Ronjohn Bhowmick, 60, used Facebook to befriend who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, chatting to her about school and homework before moving the conversations to a more sexual nature via texts and WhatsApp.

He then arranged to meet the girl and booked a hotel with the intention of having sex with her.

Ronjohn Bhowmick

When he was arrested at his home address, he claimed that “he was just being silly and sending messages.”

Bhowmick, of Miletree Court, was sentenced to three years in prison at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday). He had pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming. He will also have to adhere to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order upon release.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Napier, from Bedfordshire Police’s internet child abuse investigation team, said: “I’m pleased that Bhowmick has received a custodial sentence, as even when the age of the person he was talking to was made clear, he continued to have sexual conversations with her and even persuaded her to meet him.

“Sadly, any child can become the victim of grooming, no matter what their sex, ethnicity or background. If you think that this might be happening to you or someone you know then it’s important you speak out and tell someone you trust.

“We continue to work hard to investigate these horrible sexual predators who think it is acceptable to sexually groom young children online. We would always encourage parents and carers to ensure their children know the risks and take steps to keep themselves safe online.”

Police have warned parents of the signs of grooming – which could include children being secretive about what they are doing online, having older boyfriends or girlfriends, going to unusual places to meet friends, having new things such as clothes or mobile phones they can’t or won’t explain, and having access to drugs and alcohol.