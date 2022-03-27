Leighton Buzzard man offers £2,500 reward for information after night-time attack in Heath and Reach

A Leighton Buzzard man who was attacked in the middle of the night faces weeks of hospital treatment as he recovers from his injuries.

Dr Steve Rose, 56, was walking back from The Co-op, Heath and Reach, to the Heath Inn early on March 4 when he was set upon from behind and knocked into the road.

One of his shoulders was left broken in multiple pieces, while the assault also caused a hairline fracture at the base of his skull, two broken ribs, bruises and sprains.

Dr Rose

Dr Rose recalled: "It was around 2am when I left the Heath Inn to go up to the Co-op to get some provisions, forgetting it was closed.

"When I realised that the shop was closed, I was walking back when someone attacked me from behind, stamped on my shoulder, and kicked me a few times.

"I was lying face down in the road for about 15-20 minutes and eventually managed to get myself into the sitting position."

Dr Rose told the LBO that a credit card and £150 from his wallet was stolen.

He is now offering a £2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

He managed to glance round when he was attacked and saw someone wearing a hoodie.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 2.50am on Friday, March 4, to a report of a robbery in Woburn Road, Heath and Reach.

"A man was walking along the road near the Heath Inn when he was knocked over from behind by two unknown suspects who took between £100 and £150 and some medication.