Leighton Buzzard man sentenced for drink-driving after running a red light in a lorry cab

A Leighton Buzzard man has been sentenced for drink-driving after running a red light while driving a lorry cab.

Robert Cox, 55, of Horton Road was driving an articulated lorry tractor unit when he was spotted by a member of the public who reported his driving and followed him from the A41 in Kingswood to Bichester.

Cox then got on the A34 southbound at Wendlebury Interchange. At Botley Interchange Cox took the exit off the A34, went through a red light on the roundabout and continued on the A34 northbound. Officers stopped him near Weston on the Green when he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He tested over the limit in custody, and was charged the following day.

In court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit.

He was fined £372 and disqualified from driving for three years at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday (February 9). He was also sentenced to a year imprisonment, suspended for two years, an electronic monitoring order, 150 hours of unpaid work and an alcohol abstinence monitoring order. He will also have to take an extended re-test before he can get his driving licence back.

Investigating officer Sergeant Mark Scully, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Impaired driving is one of the ‘fatal four’ – the four contributory factors that are likely to result in a fatal collision. I am pleased to see that Robert Cox has received three year’s disqualification for this offence, which is time enough to consider his actions. Cox was driving an articulated lorry tractor unit, so it is very fortunate that no one was injured.