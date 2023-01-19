Leighton Buzzard policing team deal with 'antisocial birds' - including jaywalking swan and runaway rhea

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team has taken part in not one – but two – brave bird rescues!

On Sunday morning (January 15) PCSO Rachel Carne single-handedly rescued a swan which had wandered onto the A4146 near McDonald’s. Fearing it could be struck on the busy road, PCSO Carne acted quickly to return the bird to safety.

She posted on social media: "I frequently get called out to deal with antisocial behaviour jobs, today I had an antisocial bird! Well, it’s now safe back on a lake, rather than jaywalking across the busy dual carriageway."

The rescue of the rhea and PCSO Rachel Carne with the swan. Images: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

Meanwhile, the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team also rescued a rhea on the run during New Year's Eve. A member of the public called the force and reported that a big bird was seen heading towards a pub in Church Road, Studham.

The team posted on Facebook: "Last shift, when the WiIdlife and Rural Crime Team thought we had seen it all, we had to catch a South American ostrich (rhea). Whilst not listed as a dangerous animal Google reassured us that one kick from its powerful legs and large claws could result in fatal injuries... luckily we read this afterwards...

"On a more serious note, it was due to our good working relationship with the zoos that they were able to advise us on the safest method of catching these incredible birds. The bird is now safely back home and will not be going walk about any more."