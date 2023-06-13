A man from Leighton Buzzard is facing a lengthy prison sentenced after her was found guilty of rape.

Loui Cadman, of Meadow Way, followed a woman down an alleyway in the early hours of the morning and raped her in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday (June 13), he was convicted of rape in connection to the attack in November. CCTV showed 25-year-old Cadman following the victim down an alleyway from Lake Street towards Duncombe Drive after she left a nearby bar at around 1.30am.

He was found guilty yesterday.

The victim reported what had happened to door staff at a nearby pub. This was reported to police and Cadman was arrested on suspicion of rape near the scene shortly afterwards.

Cadman’s phone was seized and revealed he had intimately filmed the victim while she was in the alleyway.

At Luton Crown Court, Cadman was found guilty of one count of rape, having earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, possession of indecent images and possession of cannabis.

He is due to be sentenced on 15 August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “All the evidence shows Cadman has deliberately preyed on what he viewed as a vulnerable woman.”

DS Birkby condemned his actions: “Predators like Loui Cadman who act in this kind of appalling way will be relentlessly pursued by our officers and put where they deserve to be – behind bars.

She commended the victim for coming forward and was ‘incredibly proud’ to have been able to support her and secure a conviction.

She added: “I would also like to commend the door staff in this case for their compassion for the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement