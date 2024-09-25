Leighton Buzzard shop closed after illegally selling vapes and cigarettes to children

By Jo Robinson
Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:38 BST
A Leighton Buzzard shop has been shut down today (September 25) after selling illegal products – and selling cigarettes and vapes to children.

The Community Policing Team, working with Central Bedfordshire Council, put an official closure order on King Vape, High Street.

Police also found 500 illegal vapes and 300 boxes of illegal tobacco hidden under the floorboards.

A Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team spokesman, said: "Crime, as I'm sure you're aware, is illegal and in this instance this particular enterprise has been caught in the act doing the following: selling illegal vapes, illegal cigarettes, and selling vapes and cigarettes to children.

"Therefore, in order to keep our children and community safe, the decision has been made for it to be officially closed."