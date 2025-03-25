Leighton Buzzard shop closed by court after selling illegal products

By Laura Hutchinson

Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:19 BST
The illegal products were found in a car. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A shop in Leighton Buzzard’s town centre has been closed down after selling illegal products.

Bedfordshire Police seized illicit vapes, cigarettes and tobacco from New Fone UK shop in the High Street after getting a tip-off about the illegal trade.

Officers from the police and Central Bedfordshire Council’s trading standards visited the shop – with one finding a staff member in a car parked in the rear car park.

A tobacco detection dog helped uncover 170 disposable vapes, 343 packets of cigarettes and 70 pouches of tobacco in the vehicle – with a combined value of up to £10k.

And magistrates have now issued a closure order on the shop.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We rely on information from the public to help us build up a picture of illegal activity. If you see anything suspicious or something that just doesn’t look right you can report it online or call 101.”

