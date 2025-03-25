Leighton Buzzard shop closed by court after selling illegal products
Bedfordshire Police seized illicit vapes, cigarettes and tobacco from New Fone UK shop in the High Street after getting a tip-off about the illegal trade.
Officers from the police and Central Bedfordshire Council’s trading standards visited the shop – with one finding a staff member in a car parked in the rear car park.
A tobacco detection dog helped uncover 170 disposable vapes, 343 packets of cigarettes and 70 pouches of tobacco in the vehicle – with a combined value of up to £10k.
And magistrates have now issued a closure order on the shop.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We rely on information from the public to help us build up a picture of illegal activity. If you see anything suspicious or something that just doesn’t look right you can report it online or call 101.”