A Leighton Buzzard man who stalked and harassed a woman has been jailed for more than two years.

Jordan Affleck, 24, bombarded the woman with messages and calls between July and September last year.

He turned up at her house unannounced and left unwanted gifts, as well as making threats towards her and her family.

Jordan Affleck, who has been jailed after he stalked and harassed a woman

The stalking and harassment caused the woman to move in with a friend in a different area and, when it still did not stop, her own family.

Throughout July last year Affleck’s harassment became more and more frequent and included calls from multiple different phone numbers, withheld numbers and numerous social media accounts.

Affleck was arrested and charged with stalking and coercive control. However, late last year he was released by the court on conditional bail, with conditions including not to contact the woman and not to visit Cambridgeshire.

Despite this, Affleck, of Liddell Way, Leighton Buzzard, still carried on his campaign of harassment.

He continued to contact his victim by posting a hand-written note through the door of her home, as well as calling and messaging her repeatedly.

His harassment included bombarding the woman with 19 emails in two days and visiting her home, telling her family he had walked 80 miles in three days to try and find her.

After being arrested he initially answered “no comment” to all questions, but later pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress and one count of harassment.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (April 22), where he was handed a total of two years and four months in prison.

Affleck was also given a seven-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting his victim or entering specific areas of Cambridgeshire.

DC Alan Armstrong, who investigated, said: “Affleck’s actions left his victim feeling like she could no longer live in her own home, which was completely unacceptable.

“Stalking can be a terrifying experience and leave victims feeling isolated and frightened.