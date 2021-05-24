Leighton Buzzard woman arrested after animal rights protestors blockade McDonald's depot in Hemel

Police

A 31-year-old woman from Leighton Buzzard has been arrested after an animal rights protest outside a McDonald's depot in Hemel Hempstead at the weekend.

Rachel Graham, of Bushell Close, was one of six arrested people arrested by Hertfordshire Police.

Animal Rebellion activists staged a 24-hour protest outside the distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead as part of their demands for the fast food giant to become fully plant-based by 2025.

Protesters were also outside the depots in Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that six people have each been charged with:

- Use violence or intimidation on person, family or property to compel activity or abstention from lawful activity - Contrary to section 241(1)(a) and (2) of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.

- Obstruct / disrupt person engaged in a lawful activity - Contrary to section 68(1) and (3) of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Those charged are:

> Rachel Graham, 31, of Bushell Close, Leighton Buzzard

> A 17-year- old boy from Denham

> Michelle MacDonagh, 33, of Hazel Way, Surrey

> Benjamin Newman, 30, of Kyverdale Road, Hackney

> Annabel Bewick, 19, of no fixed abode

> A 17-year-old person from Oxford.