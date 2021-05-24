Leighton Buzzard woman arrested after animal rights protestors blockade McDonald's depot in Hemel
Six people were arrested in Hemel Hempstead
A 31-year-old woman from Leighton Buzzard has been arrested after an animal rights protest outside a McDonald's depot in Hemel Hempstead at the weekend.
Rachel Graham, of Bushell Close, was one of six arrested people arrested by Hertfordshire Police.
Animal Rebellion activists staged a 24-hour protest outside the distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead as part of their demands for the fast food giant to become fully plant-based by 2025.
Protesters were also outside the depots in Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester.
Hertfordshire Police confirmed that six people have each been charged with:
- Use violence or intimidation on person, family or property to compel activity or abstention from lawful activity - Contrary to section 241(1)(a) and (2) of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.
- Obstruct / disrupt person engaged in a lawful activity - Contrary to section 68(1) and (3) of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
Those charged are:
> Rachel Graham, 31, of Bushell Close, Leighton Buzzard
> A 17-year- old boy from Denham
> Michelle MacDonagh, 33, of Hazel Way, Surrey
> Benjamin Newman, 30, of Kyverdale Road, Hackney
> Annabel Bewick, 19, of no fixed abode
> A 17-year-old person from Oxford.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "All have been given strict bail conditions and will appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 July."