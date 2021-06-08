Leighton Buzzard's MP welcomes £400k grant for Beds Police

Leighton Buzzard's MP Andrew Selous has welcomed the news that Bedfordshire Police is to receive £432,000 through the government’s ‘Safer Streets Fund’.

The fund has been established to target neighbourhood crimes such as burglary and robbery, and this is the second round of funding to go ahead.

Bedfordshire Police will receive £432,000 from the fund and the Bedfordshire PCC has agreed to match the project with an additional £273,000.

Andrew Selous MP

This money will carry out the installation of 15 audio enabled CCTV cameras, 100 camera doorbells, 1,000 property marking kits and two community events.

Mr Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, said: "I welcome the Safer Streets funding from the government; everyone has the right to feel safe when they are walking on the streets in South West Bedfordshire. This money will go a long way to ensuring constituents’ safety."

On June 3, the Home Office published an announcement on the gov.uk website stating that 40 areas across England and Wales had been awarded a total of £18.4 million to make streets safer.