Letter voicing concerns about Bedfordshire's deputy police and crime commissioner 'sent in error'

A letter and report outlining Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel's recommendations on the appointment of the deputy police and crime commissioner was sent out in error, Bedford Borough Council has said.

A new edited report has been sent from Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel to the new police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Tizard following the update. But it has not been disclosed who asked for these changes to be made.

The replacement report for Umme Ali’s appointment as the PCC’s deputy moved some of the Panel’s original “recommendations” into a new section called “observations”.

The original recommendations were that the PCC is to proceed with the appointment of Ms Ali.

PCC John Tizard with Ms Umme Ali. Photo: Labour Party

That the PCC acknowledges the concerns expressed by the Panel at the confirmation hearing, “in relation to the demands of the role”. Those concerns, in part, “related to her limited experience in policing and criminal justice areas”

And that the PCC provides the Panel with a clearly defined job description with deliverables, an explanation as to how Ms Ali will fit the demands of the role into her timetable and confirmation when Ms Ali has passed all necessary vetting requirements.

The appointment of Ms Ali was the sole recommendation in the new report.

But as observations, the PCC was invited to “acknowledge the concerns expressed by the Panel at the confirmation hearing, in relation to the demands of the role, in order to ensure that the candidate can fulfill [sic] there [sic] expected duties”.

That the Panel thanks the commissioner for “confirming that both he and the candidate would be voluntarily completing the security vetting process”.

The Panel requested the confirmation when the vetting process was completed.

The replacement report also listed as observation that the Panel requested a copy of the role job description.

When asked why the letter/report was replaced a Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The letter was withdrawn due to wording which was amended. It was a draft which had been sent in error before agreed.”

By law the Panel is required to hold a Confirmation Hearing where the candidate for appointment is requested to appear for the purpose of answering questions relating to that appointment.

However, the police and crime commissioner does not have to follow any of the Panel’s recommendations.

The PCC, John Tizard, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It was unfortunate that an early draft of the report, which contained inaccuracies and a misunderstanding around the role of the panel in the appointment or confirmation of the deputy role, appeared in the public domain before it had chance to be corrected.

“I’m pleased this has now been corrected and welcome the recommendation to appoint Umme Ali who has integrity, commitment, experience, skills and enormous energy which will enable her to fulfil her role in an exemplar manner. I did not make this choice lightly nor without considerable process.

“Whilst Umme will deputise for me when required, her focus will be on championing victims of crime and on strategies for reducing and tackling violence against women and children.

"Umme has reduced her employment commitment at the NHS in order to focus two days a week on her role as deputy PCC.

"Her role is not the same as that of the previous DPCC and the role she will be fulfilling in supporting me will, therefore, be different as I explained to the Police and Crime Panel.

"I find it peculiar the law does not require a PCC nor a deputy PCC to be vetted, and that this issue wasn’t raised by the panel with regard to Umme’s predecessor. However, both Umme and I believe that such posts should be and have voluntarily applied to be vetted.

"Ultimately Umme is accountable to me and it is me, not Umme, who is subject to scrutiny by the Panel," he said.