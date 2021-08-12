LINSLADE MURDER: Renewed plea to community for information on 40th anniversary of woman's death

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Linslade are launching a new appeal for information on the 40th anniversary of her death.

This Friday (August 13) marks 40 years since 36-year-old Carol Morgan was killed. Her body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent on August 13, 1981.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Foster from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Today we are asking for the public’s help in tracing several people who we believe may have information which could prove crucial to our case.

Carol Morgan's body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13, 1981.

“We are keen to seek and speak to Diane Porter and Suzanne Williams, who lived in the Linslade area around 1981. It is important to note that neither women are suspected of any involvement in the matter, but they may be able to assist us with this investigation.

“Although we have made every effort to locate them, it is possible Diane and Suzanne may well have married, spell their names differently, or moved out of the area since 1981. If you think you can help us trace either of these women, or have any details about them, then please do contact us.

“A third person we would like to locate is a Sophia Hedges, who in the years since Carol’s death, we also believe has had the surnames Macdonald and Pick. We understand that Sophia is likely to have emigrated to Canada, and any information whatsoever would help us to get in touch with her.

“Additionally, if you have any other information you think could be relevant then please get in touch – it’s never too late to share something which could help this investigation. Any details, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could be vital.

“I want people to know that no murder investigation is ever closed. Our Cold Case Unit reviews every unsolved murder and works tirelessly to explore all investigative opportunities available to bring those responsible to justice.”

On June 30 this year, a 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on both suspicion of Carol’s murder and conspiracy to murder. They have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with any details, no matter how small, is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796.

Information can also be provided on the Operation Markdown page (https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020112H47-PO2) on the Major Incident Public Portal site.