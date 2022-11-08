Little Billington teenager banned from driving after attempting to flee during police chase

A teenager from Little Billington has been banned from driving after being caught during a police chase.

Florin-Cristian Dragusin, 18, of Slapton Road, Little Billington, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence and driving whilst uninsured in a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 7).

He was fined a total of £199, further disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months and given a community order to complete 140 hours of unpaid work.

At 8pm on September 5, officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce were in Slapton Road, recovering three stolen caravans in an unconnected investigation. They tried to stop a blue Toyota Auris driven by Dragusin as it passed them – but he turned into a side road and attempted to flee from the vehicle.

He was detained and interviewed at the roadside by police who discovered he was disqualified and driving without insurance. The vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and was unclaimed from the recovered yard, while Dragusin was reported for the offences.