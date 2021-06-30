Man and woman arrested over murder of Linslade woman 40 years ago

No-one has ever been charged over Carol Morgan's murder

Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13, 1981.

She was 36 years old at the time.

Today (Wednesday), a 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of her murder and conspiracy to murder.

They are currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Foster from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit said: “While no-one has ever been charged in connection with Carol’s death, we remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice and finding out the truth for her family.

“I want people to know that no murder investigation is ever closed.

"Our Cold Case Unit reviews every unsolved murder and works tirelessly to explore all investigative opportunities which are available.

“That includes new evidence from witnesses or people with information - it’s never too late to share something which could help this investigation. Any details, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could be vital.”

Detectives are also trying to trace two women who lived in the Linslade area in 1981.

Diane Porter and Suzanne Williams may have important information that will assist detectives looking into a historical case - but it is important to state that neither person is suspected of any involvement in the matter.

Diane and Suzanne may well have married and changed their names, or moved out of the area since 1981.

Anyone with information about the death of Carol Morgan is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796.