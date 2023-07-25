Man and woman in their 70s arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Linslade - more that 40 years ago

Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, in 1981

Detectives investigating the death of a woman more than four decades ago have arrested two people on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

On 13 August 1981, Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade. She was just 36 years old.

In 2018 police launched a cold case investigation – and today (Tuesday), a man and a woman in their 70s from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, leading the investigation, said: “We launched a murder investigation into the cold case of Carol Morgan over five years ago.

“My team have worked relentlessly to piece together the events that led to her untimely death and have explored investigative opportunities available to us in the time that's passed since the 1980s.

“I want to thank our community for supporting the investigation. Our cold case unit continues to review every unsolved murder and no murder investigation is ever closed.”

